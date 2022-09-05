Further Arrests In Relation To Gang Intimidation

Detective Inspector Scott Anderson:

Police have charged a second person with blackmail relating to the same

complaint, in which a 36-year-old man who was a patched member of the Mongol

gang, was arrested last month.

A 28-year-old woman will appear in the Christchurch District Court on 8

September, charged with being a party to the offence of blackmail.

Police allege that on multiple occasions between May and June, the man made

threats of violence towards the victim’s partner and young children.

As a result of the threats, the victim transferred tens of thousands of

dollars into the woman’s bank account.

“Organised criminal groups often use intimidation tactics to extort money

from members of the public and raise revenue. Anyone who assists gangs in

their offending can expect to be held to account.”

This arrest comes after Police arrested a 25-year-old woman last month for

conspiring to commit commercial burglaries with the same patched member of

the Mongols.

