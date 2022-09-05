Further Arrests In Relation To Gang Intimidation
Detective Inspector Scott Anderson:
Police have
charged a second person with blackmail relating to the
same
complaint, in which a 36-year-old man who was a patched member of the Mongol
gang, was arrested last month.
A 28-year-old woman will appear in the
Christchurch District Court on 8
September, charged with being a party to the offence of blackmail.
Police
allege that on multiple occasions between May and June, the
man made
threats of violence towards the victim’s partner and young children.
As a result of the
threats, the victim transferred tens of thousands
of
dollars into the woman’s bank account.
“Organised criminal groups often use
intimidation tactics to extort money
from members of the public and raise revenue. Anyone who assists gangs in
their offending can expect to be held to account.”
This arrest comes after Police arrested a
25-year-old woman last month for
conspiring to commit commercial burglaries with the same patched member of
the Mongols.