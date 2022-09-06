Police appealing for witnesses to robbery in Kawerau

Detective Senior Sergeant Paul Wilson

Police investigating an aggravated robbery of a Kawerau ATM near a supermarket this morning and are following strong lines of enquiry.

The aggravated robbery of security staff refilling cash from a security truck at the ATM on Onlsow Street was reported to Police at about 8.45am this morning.

The security staff were confronted by a man with a firearm, who stole a quantity of cash.

The man left in a maroon coloured Subaru Nissan Maxima. (photo attached of this vehicle)

Police have spoken to a number of witnesses but we’re aware there may be other people with information who we have not yet been able to speak to us.

We’d like to hear from anyone who may have been in the area at the time and who witnessed the robbery or may have seen the maroon coloured Nissan Maxima vehicle.

If anyone recognises this vehicle or knows who may be driving this vehicle they are encouraged to contact us.

We also want to hear from anyone with dashcam footage from that area around that time, from the vicinity of 81-83 Onslow Street this morning between 8.30 and 9am.

If you can help, please get in touch via 105 and quote reference number: P051814857

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555

111 or .www.crimestopper-nz.org [1].

