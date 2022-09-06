Police Continue To Seek Information On Missing Woman Breanna Muriwai

Police in Wellington and Central District are continuing to appeal to the public for any information relating to missing person Breanna Muriwai.

Police have been piecing together Breanna’s movements prior to her last sighting at 4am on 28th August.

She was last seen on Te Horo Beachi near the car parking area on Sea Road.

We would like the public’s help with the following:

• We would like to identify three people walking on Te Horo Beach just before dawn on Sunday the 28th. The three people interacted with two male associates of Breanna who were driving along the beach looking for her.

• Breanna may have asked someone in the Te Horo Beach area to use their phone on Sunday morning. We would like to identify if this occurred.

• Breanna may be with friends. We would ask them or her to make contact to let us know she is safe.

As time goes on, Police and Breanna’s family are becoming increasingly concerned for her welfare.We are keeping an open mind as to where Breanna is and what may have happened but just urge anyone with information to contact Police as soon as possible.

Anyone with information that may be relevant to Police is asked to contact Police via our 105 phone service or online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105, using My Report.

Please reference file number 220829/5320.

Information can also be reported anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111 or www.crimestoppers-nz.org

© Scoop Media

