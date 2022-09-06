Unexplained Death In Havelock North

Police are continuing to investigate an unexplained death after a body was located in a vehicle in Havelock North yesterday.

The vehicle was initially reported to Police around 10am on Saturday morning.

Staff attended and due to the condition of the vehicle and debris from the fire, did not immediately identify that human remains were in the cabin of the car.

A subsequent inspection of the vehicle revealed suspected human remains.

The investigation is in the very early stages and staff are working to determine the timeline of events and circumstances of the death.

A post-mortem is expected to be carried out today which will assist Police with identifying the deceased.

