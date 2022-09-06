Unexplained Death In Havelock North
Tuesday, 6 September 2022, 1:42 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are continuing to investigate an unexplained death
after a body was located in a vehicle in Havelock North
yesterday.
The vehicle was initially reported to
Police around 10am on Saturday morning.
Staff attended
and due to the condition of the vehicle and debris from the
fire, did not immediately identify that human remains were
in the cabin of the car.
A subsequent inspection of
the vehicle revealed suspected human remains.
The
investigation is in the very early stages and staff are
working to determine the timeline of events and
circumstances of the death.
A post-mortem is expected
to be carried out today which will assist Police with
identifying the
deceased.
© Scoop Media
Join Scoop Citizen
Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:
Become a member
Find out more
In overwhelming numbers yesterday – the “no” vote was 62% - the people of Chile voted to reject a draft Constitution that would have been one of the most progressive national charters in the world, enshrining gender parity and a range of social, indigenous and environmental rights. The failure will not mean the end of the process. Some 80% of Chileans previously voted to replace the Constitution inherited from the Pinochet era. Yet for now, it is back to the drawing board for a left that has been weakened by the outcome...More>>