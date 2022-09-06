Vehicles Seized Across Wellington Following Warrants

Wellington Police and Ministry of Justice Bailiffs have seized nearly 20 vehicles across the Wellington district from gang members and associates.

These seizures were conducted as part of Operation Nickel which is Wellington district’s effort to target organised crime and gangs as part of the national Operation Cobalt.

Operation Nickel ran from 31 August to 1 September in partnership with the Ministry of Justice (MOJ) Collections Unit and saw property seized from gang members and associates with outstanding court fines and warrants.

Police continue to step-up enforcement and the disruption of unlawful gang behaviour across the country as part of Operation Cobalt.

“The community should know that once arrests are made or these individuals are charged, fines and warrants are enforced.”

Police have zero tolerance for any gang-related violence and criminal activity.

The operation was led by Detective Senior Sergeant Steve Williamson and involved staff across multiple teams in the district.

“Our team, supported by MOJ Bailiffs, seized 17 cars, 2 motorcycles, and a boat from people with overdue fines and reparation,” says Senior Sergeant Williamson.

“A car and Harley Davidson were impounded for 28 days, and their drivers face a number of driving charges.

“The operation provided teeth to court imposed sanctions and ensures people are being held accountable for offending,” says Williamson.

Prior to Operation Nickel, 28 vehicles were seized, including eight from the Wairarapa, from early June.

Anyone with information can be given to Police by contacting 111 if it is happening now and 105 after the fact.

If for whatever reason you do not want to speak to Police directly, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online via www.crimestoppers-nz.org

© Scoop Media

