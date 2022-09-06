Wellington's Mount Victoria Bus Tunnel Closed Overnight After Damage To Bus This Afternoon
Tuesday, 6 September 2022, 6:35 pm
Press Release: Wellington City Council
The Mt Victoria bus tunnel has been closed overnight
following an incident in which a bus was struck and damaged
by a falling section of the tunnel roof this afternoon.
There have been no reported injuries to anyone on the
bus.
Wellington City Council has closed the tunnel
overnight until we can get engineers in to check things out
tomorrow morning.
Buses to and from the eastern
suburbs and the airport are being diverted through the main
Mt Victoria
tunnel.
