Wellington's Mount Victoria Bus Tunnel Closed Overnight After Damage To Bus This Afternoon

The Mt Victoria bus tunnel has been closed overnight following an incident in which a bus was struck and damaged by a falling section of the tunnel roof this afternoon. There have been no reported injuries to anyone on the bus.

Wellington City Council has closed the tunnel overnight until we can get engineers in to check things out tomorrow morning.

Buses to and from the eastern suburbs and the airport are being diverted through the main Mt Victoria tunnel.

