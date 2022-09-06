UPDATE - Unexplained Death In Havelock North

Police investigating a body discovered in a burnt out vehicle at Havelock North’s River Road Recreational Reserve say it is too early to speculate about the identity of the person, or the cause of death.

Investigations are now well under way with Police completing their scene examination at the site today. River Road has been reopened to traffic.

Police are reviewing CCTV footage to assist with their enquiry. The results of the post-mortem will not be known for two days.

Eastern Police District Commander Jeanette Park today confirmed that staff initially attended the scene after a call from a member of the public about 10am on Saturday 3 September. They reported an abandoned vehicle, severely damaged by fire, with what the caller believed to be a dead animal on the rear floor of the vehicle.

The condition of the vehicle and debris from the fire meant staff did not immediately identify the human remains.

Superintendent Park says as part of the investigation Police will be reviewing the initial response.

“Our priority at the moment, is to identify this person, and to let their family know. This will obviously be devastating news for them and that is our focus,” she says.

