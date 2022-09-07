Update - Sunnyvale firearms incident

Detective Senior Sergeant Megan Goldie, Waitematā CIB:

Police investigating a firearms incident in Sunnyvale last weekend are seeking the community's assistance.

The incident occurred at a Wattle Road address shortly after 1pm on Sunday, 4 September.

Enquiries indicate this was not a random incident.

Police are now seeking the whereabouts of 27-year-old Jayden Haynes who has a warrant for his arrest in relation to this incident.

He should be considered dangerous and Police advise the public not to approach him.

If you see Haynes, or know where he is, please call 111 immediately.

We would like to remind the public that anyone harbouring Haynes may face charges.

Police are also seeking sightings of a black Volkswagen Golf registration NWY742.

The victim in this matter remains in hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police on 105 or online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105, using Update My Report.

Please reference file number 220904/7666.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

