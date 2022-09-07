Northland man charged over baby's death

Detective Inspector Bridget Doell:

Northland Police have charged a man in connection with the death of a baby boy in Ruakākā late last year.

An investigation has been ongoing since Police were called to an address in the area early on 19 November 2021.

Sadly, the 5-week-old baby boy died at the scene.

Police have now charged a 19-year-old man with manslaughter. The man is expected to appear in the Whangārei District Court today.

As the matter is now before the Court, Police are not in a position to comment further at this time.

