Northland man charged over baby's death
Wednesday, 7 September 2022, 12:06 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Detective Inspector Bridget Doell:
Northland Police
have charged a man in connection with the death of a baby
boy in Ruakākā late last year.
An investigation has
been ongoing since Police were called to an address in the
area early on 19 November 2021.
Sadly, the 5-week-old
baby boy died at the scene.
Police have now charged a
19-year-old man with manslaughter. The man is expected to
appear in the Whangārei District Court today.
As the
matter is now before the Court, Police are not in a position
to comment further at this
time.
