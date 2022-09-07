Update on body discovered in vehicle in Havelock North

Detective inspector Dave De Lange:

Police are continuing to investigate after a body was discovered in a burnt out vehicle at Havelock North’s River Road Recreational Reserve over the weekend.

Police can confirm the body is that of a woman’s but we have not yet identified her and this remains our priority.

Forensic testing and formal identification procedures are underway but this is expected to take some time.

We have been carrying out an area canvas and reviewing CCTV footage as we seek to piece together what has led to this incident.

Police have been looking at missing persons cases which may be relevant but at this early stage this has not assisted the investigation team.

We would ask anyone with information about who this woman may be to get in touch with police as soon as possible.

You can do so by visiting your local station or calling us on 105 quoting file number: 220905/1265.

We want to find out who this woman is and speak with her family. This will be devastating news for them and we will be wrapping support around then once we know who they are.

We are still treating the death as unexplained while we wait for post mortem and forensic testing results but are keeping an open mind as to what has occurred.

Information can be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

