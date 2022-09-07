Council Hopeful Promises To Jump Start Accessible AED Network

Hutt City Council candidate Brady Dyer is promising to help keep you and your whānau safe by increasing the number of 24/7, publicly accessible Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) across the city.

“AEDs are proven to save lives. Almost one in four cardiac arrests happen in public and performing good CPR in combination with an AED increases survival rates by up to 80 percent”, Mr Dyer said.

“While Lower Hutt currently has a lot of AEDs, and increasing the number of these has been a focus for the council, most of them are locked away inside business premises. That's fine if you have a cardiac arrest Monday-Friday 9am-5pm, but sadly, these events can strike at any time.

“If re-elected next month, I commit to pushing my two phase plan to increase the city-wide network of life-saving AEDs that can be used whenever they are needed.

“Firstly, I will work to have AEDs installed outside of every council facility and sports field so that they can be easily accessed by the public at any time. These facilities are well spread throughout our city, so are the best place to start.

“I will also strive to have Hutt City Council work with Wellington Free Ambulance and use their expertise to identify any left-over black spots that don’t have sufficient AEDs in the area.

“Lower Hutt is such an amazing place to call home, and this is one way we can ensure our people are kept safe when they’re out enjoying our vibrant communities”, Mr Dyer said.

© Scoop Media

