Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Council Hopeful Promises To Jump Start Accessible AED Network

Wednesday, 7 September 2022, 2:28 pm
Press Release: Brady Dyer

Hutt City Council candidate Brady Dyer is promising to help keep you and your whānau safe by increasing the number of 24/7, publicly accessible Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) across the city.

“AEDs are proven to save lives. Almost one in four cardiac arrests happen in public and performing good CPR in combination with an AED increases survival rates by up to 80 percent”, Mr Dyer said.

“While Lower Hutt currently has a lot of AEDs, and increasing the number of these has been a focus for the council, most of them are locked away inside business premises. That's fine if you have a cardiac arrest Monday-Friday 9am-5pm, but sadly, these events can strike at any time.

“If re-elected next month, I commit to pushing my two phase plan to increase the city-wide network of life-saving AEDs that can be used whenever they are needed.

“Firstly, I will work to have AEDs installed outside of every council facility and sports field so that they can be easily accessed by the public at any time. These facilities are well spread throughout our city, so are the best place to start.

“I will also strive to have Hutt City Council work with Wellington Free Ambulance and use their expertise to identify any left-over black spots that don’t have sufficient AEDs in the area.

“Lower Hutt is such an amazing place to call home, and this is one way we can ensure our people are kept safe when they’re out enjoying our vibrant communities”, Mr Dyer said.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Brady Dyer on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Why Chile’s Experiment In Direct Democracy Failed


In overwhelming numbers yesterday – the “no” vote was 62% - the people of Chile voted to reject a draft Constitution that would have been one of the most progressive national charters in the world, enshrining gender parity and a range of social, indigenous and environmental rights. The failure will not mean the end of the process. Some 80% of Chileans previously voted to replace the Constitution inherited from the Pinochet era. Yet for now, it is back to the drawing board for a left that has been weakened by the outcome...
More>>




 
 


Government: Takes Action To Bring Down Youth Crime
The Government has announced a ‘Better Pathways’ package that aims to place more young people in education, training or work to drive down youth crime. “Youth crime is clearly an issue right now, particularly in Auckland... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Pathways To Make New Zealand Home Now Open
The Government is delivering on its promise of a responsive and streamlined immigration system to help relieve workforce shortages while providing meaningful humanitarian support, Immigration Minister Michael Wood has announced... More>>


Government: Foreign Minister To Visit Papua New Guinea
Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta departs for Papua New Guinea next week to engage kanohi ki te kanohi with partners and visit key development initiatives in the region... More>>


Government: PM Congratulates Next United Kingdom PM
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has congratulated Liz Truss on her election as Conservative Party leader, and pending appointment as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom... More>>



National: Rotorua Emergency Housing Shows Govt Failure
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is in complete denial about her Government’s failure over housing and its consequences, National’s Housing Spokesperson Chris Bishop says. “The appalling scenes of intimidation, violence, misery and crime... More>>


Local Government: Guide To Getting To Know Your Local Body Candidates
Local Government New Zealand (LGNZ) is revealing some tips and tricks for voters to get to know candidates ahead of the elections this year. “Local body elections typically have low voter turnout... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 