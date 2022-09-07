Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Urgent Updates For Queenstown Bus Passengers

Wednesday, 7 September 2022, 4:41 pm
Press Release: Otago Regional Council

Wednesday 7th September - Ongoing disruptions for Queenstown bus passengers.

  • Route number 1 (Remarkables Park to Sunshine Bay) trips not running – 4:05pm, 5:05pm, 6:05pm, 7:05pm, 8:35pm, 9:35pm, 10:35pm and 11:35pm.
  • Route number 1 (Sunshine Bay to Remarkables Park) trips not running – 5:10pm, 6:10pm, 7:10pm, 8:10pm, 9:40pm, 10:40pm and 11:40pm.
  • Route number 2 (Arrowtown to Arthurs Point via Queenstown - Both directions): Trips are running to normal reduced timetable.
  • Route number 3 (Frankton Flats to Kelvin Heights - Both directions): Trips are running to normal reduced timetable.
  • Route number 4 (Frankton Hub to Jacks Point): Only 6:25pm running.
  • Route number 4 (Jacks Point to Frankton Hub): Only 6:55pm running.
  • Route number 5 (Lake Hayes to Stanley Street, Queenstown) all buses from 7.05pm until 10.05pm will only be running to Frankton Hub, passengers who wish to continue to Stanley Street can transfer at the Frankton Hub to the Route 2 bus (heading to Arthurs Point via Queenstown) to continue to town.
  • Route number 5 (Stanley Street, Queenstown to Lake Hayes Estate) all buses from 7.05pm until 10.05pm will only be running between Frankton Hub and Lake Hayes Estate. All passengers from Stanley Street in town can use the Route 2 bus (heading to Arrowtown via Frankton Hub) to travel to Frankton Hub and then transfer to the Route 5 bus.

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Why Chile’s Experiment In Direct Democracy Failed


In overwhelming numbers yesterday – the “no” vote was 62% - the people of Chile voted to reject a draft Constitution that would have been one of the most progressive national charters in the world, enshrining gender parity and a range of social, indigenous and environmental rights. The failure will not mean the end of the process. Some 80% of Chileans previously voted to replace the Constitution inherited from the Pinochet era. Yet for now, it is back to the drawing board for a left that has been weakened by the outcome...
More>>




 
 



Government: Law Changes To Enable Faster Consenting, More Prefabs, Comes Into Force
Law changes that introduce a new voluntary certification scheme for modular component, or prefab, manufacturers, and strengthen New Zealand’s building... More>>

Government: Takes Action To Bring Down Youth Crime
The Government has announced a ‘Better Pathways’ package that aims to place more young people in education, training or work to drive down youth crime. “Youth crime is clearly an issue right now, particularly in Auckland... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Pathways To Make New Zealand Home Now Open
The Government is delivering on its promise of a responsive and streamlined immigration system to help relieve workforce shortages while providing meaningful humanitarian support, Immigration Minister Michael Wood has announced... More>>


Public Service Commission: New OIA Measures Published For The First Time
Public Service Commissioner Peter Hughes has today published expanded performance measures of the Official Information Act for government agencies. It is the first time the Public Service has collected and published data on the use of extensions, refusals and transfers... More>>



Government: PM Congratulates Next United Kingdom PM
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has congratulated Liz Truss on her election as Conservative Party leader, and pending appointment as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom... More>>



National: Rotorua Emergency Housing Shows Govt Failure
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is in complete denial about her Government’s failure over housing and its consequences, National’s Housing Spokesperson Chris Bishop says. “The appalling scenes of intimidation, violence, misery and crime... More>>


