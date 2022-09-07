Urgent Updates For Queenstown Bus Passengers
Wednesday 7th September - Ongoing disruptions for Queenstown bus passengers.
- Route number 1 (Remarkables Park to Sunshine Bay) trips not running – 4:05pm, 5:05pm, 6:05pm, 7:05pm, 8:35pm, 9:35pm, 10:35pm and 11:35pm.
- Route number 1 (Sunshine Bay to Remarkables Park) trips not running – 5:10pm, 6:10pm, 7:10pm, 8:10pm, 9:40pm, 10:40pm and 11:40pm.
- Route number 2 (Arrowtown to Arthurs Point via Queenstown - Both directions): Trips are running to normal reduced timetable.
- Route number 3 (Frankton Flats to Kelvin Heights - Both directions): Trips are running to normal reduced timetable.
- Route number 4 (Frankton Hub to Jacks Point): Only 6:25pm running.
- Route number 4 (Jacks Point to Frankton Hub): Only 6:55pm running.
- Route number 5 (Lake Hayes to Stanley Street, Queenstown) all buses from 7.05pm until 10.05pm will only be running to Frankton Hub, passengers who wish to continue to Stanley Street can transfer at the Frankton Hub to the Route 2 bus (heading to Arthurs Point via Queenstown) to continue to town.
- Route number 5 (Stanley Street, Queenstown to Lake Hayes Estate) all buses from 7.05pm until 10.05pm will only be running between Frankton Hub and Lake Hayes Estate. All passengers from Stanley Street in town can use the Route 2 bus (heading to Arrowtown via Frankton Hub) to travel to Frankton Hub and then transfer to the Route 5 bus.