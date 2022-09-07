Urgent Updates For Queenstown Bus Passengers





Government: Law Changes To Enable Faster Consenting, More Prefabs, Comes Into Force

Law changes that introduce a new voluntary certification scheme for modular component, or prefab, manufacturers, and strengthen New Zealand's building...

Government: Takes Action To Bring Down Youth Crime

The Government has announced a 'Better Pathways' package that aims to place more young people in education, training or work to drive down youth crime. "Youth crime is clearly an issue right now, particularly in Auckland...



Government: Pathways To Make New Zealand Home Now Open

The Government is delivering on its promise of a responsive and streamlined immigration system to help relieve workforce shortages while providing meaningful humanitarian support, Immigration Minister Michael Wood has announced...




