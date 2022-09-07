Concerns Over Impact Of Central Otago Airport On Christchurch

This evening, Sustainable Tarras launched a video which covers detailed concerns about the impact of the proposed Central Otago Airport on the people of Christchurch. The new international airport is being proposed by Christchurch Airport, 75% owned by Christchurch City Council.

As the narrator states in the opening seconds of the video:

“Right now, Christchurch Airport is proposing to build a significant jet airport in Central Otago. Industry experts estimate project costs being more than one billion dollars. Christchurch Airport has already spent 45 million dollars buying up land, at around twice the market value. Now they are spending millions each year on moving their plans forward. But all of this is without the people of Christchurch having a say. No public discussion. No open debate in council. No sharing of detail, or any in depth information about the project.”

Marilyn Duxson, Chair of Sustainable Tarras, said: “there is genuine concern that this project is committing future generations of Christchurch ratepayers to significant risk and possible rate increases, without reasonable debate, discussion or disclosure of details. This has the potential to become a billion dollar white elephant for Christchurch.”

The video outlines a series of concerns, including that in excess of $45 million has already been spent on the project, without even an initial business plan in place. “There is a real lack of transparency around key aspects of this project.” she said. “There is no reason for Christchurch Airport not to front up with details.”

The video, which is around 10 minutes long, has been published on YouTube, with the full script also being published online, with footnotes containing links and references. “We want to be very transparent about our sources of information and data.”

This is the second in a series of videos entitled “The Central Otago Airport Files” which the group is publishing to stimulate open, transparent, public debate about the proposed airport. The first episode focussed on Christchurch Airport’s claim to be “climate positive” and related concerns around carbon emissions.

Marilyn Duxon says that there is widespread concern that decisions are being made behind closed doors, without sufficient community involvement. “Christchurch Airport isn't providing the full picture,” she said. “So we will share everything we can.”

