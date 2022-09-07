UPDATE - Homicide Investigation Launched Following Fatal Fire, Levin

A homicide investigation is underway following the death of a man in a house fire on Queenwood Road, Levin this morning.

A 25-year-old man has been arrested and charged and no one else is being sought in relation to the death.

The victim’s vehicle has been located but Police would still like to hear from anyone who saw a black Toyota Fielder station wagon travelling between Levin and Foxton or Paraparaumu in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

A pair of grey Nike shorts are believed to have been thrown from the car while it was driving, and Police would like to locate these.

Local residents in the area will notice an increased Police presence as our investigation into the death continues.

The man is due to appear before Levin District Court tomorrow on charges of murder and arson.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police via 105 and quote event number P051825973.

