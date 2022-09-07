UPDATE - Homicide Investigation Launched Following Fatal Fire, Levin
Wednesday, 7 September 2022, 8:10 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
A homicide investigation is underway following the death
of a man in a house fire on Queenwood Road, Levin this
morning.
A 25-year-old man has been arrested and
charged and no one else is being sought in relation to the
death.
The victim’s vehicle has been located but
Police would still like to hear from anyone who saw a black
Toyota Fielder station wagon travelling between Levin and
Foxton or Paraparaumu in the early hours of Wednesday
morning.
A pair of grey Nike shorts are believed to
have been thrown from the car while it was driving, and
Police would like to locate these.
Local residents in
the area will notice an increased Police presence as our
investigation into the death continues.
The man is due
to appear before Levin District Court tomorrow on charges of
murder and arson.
Anyone with information is asked to
contact Police via 105 and quote event number
P051825973.
