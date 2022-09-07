Arrest And Charges Laid Following Burglary

A 30 year old man has appeared in the Hutt Valley District Court today on charges related to the burglary of Michael Hill Jeweller in Lower Hutt on 25 August.

The man has been remanded in custody on one charge of burglary and one charge of possession of ammunition, to reappear in court on 13 September.

Police say the charges relate to the theft of $52,000 worth of jewellery in August.

Police expect further arrests will be made.

We want to reassure the community that we take these matters very seriously and we are working hard to locate these offenders and hold them to account.

Anyone with information, including people who are offered items they suspect may be stolen, is asked to contact Police on 105.

Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

