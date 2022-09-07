Arrest And Charges Laid Following Burglary
Wednesday, 7 September 2022, 8:12 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
A 30 year old man has appeared in the Hutt Valley
District Court today on charges related to the burglary of
Michael Hill Jeweller in Lower Hutt on 25 August.
The
man has been remanded in custody on one charge of burglary
and one charge of possession of ammunition, to reappear in
court on 13 September.
Police say the charges relate
to the theft of $52,000 worth of jewellery in
August.
Police expect further arrests will be
made.
We want to reassure the community that we take
these matters very seriously and we are working hard to
locate these offenders and hold them to
account.
Anyone with information, including people who
are offered items they suspect may be stolen, is asked to
contact Police on 105.
Information can also be
provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555
111.
