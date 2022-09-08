Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Weekend Rain For Parts Of The North Island, Dry In The South

Thursday, 8 September 2022, 11:47 am
Press Release: MetService

Covering period of Thursday 8th - Monday 12th September

MetService is forecasting rain for parts of the North Island over the next few days, with the wettest spots this weekend likely to be Bay of Plenty, Gisborne and Hawke’s Bay. Meanwhile, a ridge of high pressure brings mostly dry weather to the South Island. However, a low is forecast to move across the country early next week bringing rain and wind to most places.

MetService meteorologist Stephen Glassey explains, “A rather complex trough developing over the North Island is the rainmaker, and while the wettest spots this weekend are likely to be in eastern areas of the North Island, nowhere in the North Island is guaranteed to stay dry.”

“Over the South Island, mostly fine weather is forecast until Monday, with only isolated showers for northern and eastern parts.”

On Monday, a low approaching from the Tasman Sea is set to move across New Zealand, bringing the settled spell of weather over the South Island to an end. The low should bring wet and windy weather to most of the country early next week.

As the low pulls away to the east on Tuesday, colder air from the south is dragged over the South Island. There is a signal for more snow for inland parts of the South Island but it shouldn’t fall to as low levels as we saw earlier this week.

Glassey adds, “Changeable weather is typical of spring and fluctuations in temperature are expected. It is not uncommon to get warm, settled weather followed by cold outbreaks at this time of year.”

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from MetService on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Why Chile’s Experiment In Direct Democracy Failed


In overwhelming numbers yesterday – the “no” vote was 62% - the people of Chile voted to reject a draft Constitution that would have been one of the most progressive national charters in the world, enshrining gender parity and a range of social, indigenous and environmental rights. The failure will not mean the end of the process. Some 80% of Chileans previously voted to replace the Constitution inherited from the Pinochet era. Yet for now, it is back to the drawing board for a left that has been weakened by the outcome...
More>>




 
 



Government: Law Changes To Enable Faster Consenting, More Prefabs, Comes Into Force
Law changes that introduce a new voluntary certification scheme for modular component, or prefab, manufacturers, and strengthen New Zealand’s building... More>>

Government: Takes Action To Bring Down Youth Crime
The Government has announced a ‘Better Pathways’ package that aims to place more young people in education, training or work to drive down youth crime. “Youth crime is clearly an issue right now, particularly in Auckland... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Pathways To Make New Zealand Home Now Open
The Government is delivering on its promise of a responsive and streamlined immigration system to help relieve workforce shortages while providing meaningful humanitarian support, Immigration Minister Michael Wood has announced... More>>


Public Service Commission: New OIA Measures Published For The First Time
Public Service Commissioner Peter Hughes has today published expanded performance measures of the Official Information Act for government agencies. It is the first time the Public Service has collected and published data on the use of extensions, refusals and transfers... More>>



Government: PM Congratulates Next United Kingdom PM
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has congratulated Liz Truss on her election as Conservative Party leader, and pending appointment as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom... More>>



National: Rotorua Emergency Housing Shows Govt Failure
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is in complete denial about her Government’s failure over housing and its consequences, National’s Housing Spokesperson Chris Bishop says. “The appalling scenes of intimidation, violence, misery and crime... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 