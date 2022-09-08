Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Marlborough’s Economic Growth Outpaces National Average

Thursday, 8 September 2022, 1:54 pm
Press Release: Marlborough District Council

Economic growth in Marlborough for the year to June 2022 outpaced the national average according to the latest quarterly economic data released by Infometrics.

Marlborough’s GDP (gross domestic product) was up 1.4 per cent, more than the 0.9 percent average for the country. However, compared to the same quarter in 2021, Marlborough was the second hardest hit region in the country with economic activity down 5.3 per cent.

Significant constraints had placed a squeeze on growth with strong inflationary pressures, supply chain restraints and a very tight labour market.

Marlborough’s labour market remained strong with employment up 1.3 per cent in the year to June 2022 and Jobseeker support recipients falling by 8.5 per cent. Unemployment sits at 2.6 percent.

During the reporting period the region was still recovering from Covid-19 which meant the local tourism expenditure was down 7.7 per cent over the year to June, hitting Marlborough harder than the rest of the country where tourism spending fell 6.6 per cent.

Mayor John Leggett said it was heartening that Marlborough had outperformed the national average in economic growth over the entire year and that unemployment rate was low, but it was clear the impacts of the pandemic were still being felt.

“Marlborough’s economy has shown itself to be resilient and locals have continued to support locals,” he said. “Our primary sector including viticulture, agriculture, forestry and fisheries along with the science and technology and construction sector have been key and we look forward to tourism returning to the fold.”

Consumer spending for the quarter was down slightly with Marlborough struggling with the lack of international tourists.

After receiving an initial boost of domestic tourism in the first year after Covid-19 hit, domestic tourism had fallen away with spending now below pre-pandemic levels.

Guest nights in Marlborough for the past year are down 17 per cent.

Population growth is moderate and to support a growing population, dwelling consents have been strong over the past year up 13 per cent.

House price growth remains stronger than the rest of the country with prices up 12 per cent in June, compared to 9.6 percent nationally.

