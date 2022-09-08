Investigation Continues Into Unexplained Death In Havelock North

A team of detectives are continuing to investigate after the discovery of a woman’s body in a vehicle in Havelock North over the weekend.

We are continuing to wait for post-mortem results and forensic tests as we seek to piece together what has occurred before this vehicle was set alight at the River Road Recreational Reserve.

Police have not yet identified the woman in the vehicle and are still asking for anyone with information about her identity to contact us.

We are still looking at missing person cases in the wider area to see if these are relevant to our investigation. At this point, they have not been.

The community can be assured that we are working hard to identify this woman and to establish what has happened to her.

This weekend we will have our community bus at the River Road Recreational Reserve to speak with anyone who may have been in the area last weekend and have information they think may be relevant to Police.

We continue to treat her death as unexplained pending post-mortem results.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police on 105 quoting file number: 220905/1265.

Information can be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

