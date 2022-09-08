Marlborough Recovery Update - Community Meeting

The Marlborough Recovery team will host an informative community online webinar on Friday 16 September between 4.00 pm and 5.00 pm.

Recovery Manager, Dean Heiford, says this meeting will provide residents affected by the August weather event with information on the recovery efforts across the region.

“The meeting will inform people of the work being carried out throughout northern Marlborough and the recovery plans for the future. Multiple agencies involved in the recovery will take part in the meeting on Friday,” Mr Heiford said.

“More specific, community focused meetings via webinar, or face-to-face as they can be arranged, will be scheduled in the weeks following.”

A link to the webinar for Friday 16 September will be provided early next week - please check Council’s website for this information.

Mr Heiford says a transcript of the meeting on Friday 16 September will be made available through our local network for those who are unable to attend online.

