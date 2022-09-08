Update - Mt Messenger Protest

Police have today taken action at Mt Messenger to enforce a trespass notice on behalf of Waka Kotahi.

Today’s action followed regular engagement and attempts at mediation by Police between the unlawful occupiers and Waka Kotahi over the last month.

The occupiers were issued a trespass notice from Waka Kotahi last week.

Since then, Police staff have been visiting the site daily to encourage the occupiers to comply with the trespass notice and peacefully leave the site of their own accord.

Unfortunately a small number of the occupiers present refused to leave the site as requested today, and were subsequently arrested by Police. Two people attempting to access the site at the road blocks have been arrested for obstruction.

Due to the remoteness of the location in a confined travel corridor, it was necessary to close State Highway 3 for safety reasons while Police entered and resolved the situation.

We acknowledge the serious inconvenience this has caused motorists and we would like to extend our thanks for their patience and cooperation.

