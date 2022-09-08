Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Safer, Healthier School Journeys For Hastings Students

Thursday, 8 September 2022, 4:46 pm
Press Release: Hastings District Council

More Hastings students will soon be walking, cycling or scooting to school, with Hastings District Council securing funding to improve journeys to a number of primary and high schools.

Funding for the Heretaunga Arakura or Hastings Pathways programme, which is designed to encourage healthier and lower-emission transport options, was confirmed this week. The programme will see physical traffic calming near school zones, safe cycling classes to give children confidence on the road, and students actively involved in identifying safety issues on their journey to school.

It’s part of Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency’s Streets for People Programme 2021-24, which is designed to accelerate projects that make our streets safer, healthier and more people-friendly. The programme aims to help Aotearoa achieve its emissions reduction targets faster, while creating vibrant, people-friendly places for thriving communities.

It follows a trial funded by Waka Kotahi’s Innovating Streets fund and carried out by Council two years ago, at four schools: Irongate School, Hastings Central School, Mayfair School and Te Kura o Kimi Ora.

Hastings Mayor Sandra Hazlehurst says the results from the trial showed that students want to get to school under their own steam, but many parents are concerned about their safety.

“We see that by giving children the confidence to get on their bike or scooter, the whole community opens up to them. They feel independent and connected to their community.

“Through Heretaunga Arakura we want to put children at the heart of urban street design to support a safer, greener, more equitable and liveable Hastings.

“Importantly, Heretaunga Arakura will help us reduce the emissions our vehicles produce while doing the school run – which will help address climate change and prevent our kids breathing dangerous fumes.”

Kathryn King, Manager Urban Mobility at Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency, says she is very excited Hastings District Council is on board to participate in the Streets for People programme.

“Our new programme, Streets for People, builds on the solid learnings and experiences from the Innovating Streets programme, and it will help us move towards a healthier and safer future for us all, by putting people and place at the heart of our streets.

“Streets for People enables councils to partner with their communities more easily, to create more welcoming spaces for people quickly. Letting towns and cities across Aotearoa see the difference, and enjoy the advantages of low-cost improvements now, while working towards more permanent solutions.

“It’s becoming clear that our communities across Aotearoa New Zealand want safer and healthier streets that cater for everyone, and Streets for People is a step in the right direction to help achieve that.”

With funding now assured, the Heretaunga Arakura project team will be reaching out to schools soon to commence planning – working with those that have been identified to have the most need first.

Now that funding is assured, it is hoped some education programmes can be activated this year, with some street design work starting in the first quarter of next year.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Hastings District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS




Gordon Campbell: On What The Rise Of Liz Truss Signals For Us


True, the writing is a bit florid, but the following passages capture a few of the psychological realities that have been dawning for some time: Very few of us realize with conviction the intensely unusual, unstable, complicated, unreliable, temporary nature of the economic organization by which [we] have lived for the last half century. We assume some of the most peculiar and temporary of our late advantages as natural, permanent, and to be depended on, and we lay our plans accordingly...
More>>




 
 


Government: Annual Tax Rates And Remedial Matters Bill Reintroduced
The annual tax rates and remedial matters Bill has been re-introduced today. It is the same as the annual tax rates and remedial matters Bill introduced last week, but without the proposal to standardise the application of GST... More>>



Government: Law Changes To Enable Faster Consenting, More Prefabs, Comes Into Force
Law changes that introduce a new voluntary certification scheme for modular component, or prefab, manufacturers, and strengthen New Zealand’s building... More>>

Government: Takes Action To Bring Down Youth Crime
The Government has announced a ‘Better Pathways’ package that aims to place more young people in education, training or work to drive down youth crime. “Youth crime is clearly an issue right now, particularly in Auckland... More>>

ALSO:



Government: Greater Transparency Ensured For Political Party Donations
The Government is introducing some amendments to the Electoral Amendment Bill to ensure greater transparency around political donations, in the wake of the New Zealand First Foundation High Court case... More>>

Public Service Commission: New OIA Measures Published For The First Time
Public Service Commissioner Peter Hughes has today published expanded performance measures of the Official Information Act for government agencies. It is the first time the Public Service has collected and published data on the use of extensions, refusals and transfers... More>>



Government: PM Congratulates Next United Kingdom PM
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has congratulated Liz Truss on her election as Conservative Party leader, and pending appointment as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 