Unexploded Ordnance Located In Epsom

Earlier this afternoon Police received a report of an old mortar shell

located at a residential property in Pukenui Road, Epsom.

Nearby properties have been evacuated as a precaution and Police advise

members of the public to avoid the area while the incident is resolved.

New Zealand Defence Force Explosive Ordnance Disposal team are on scene.

Further updates will be provided when available.

© Scoop Media

