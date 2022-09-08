Unexploded Ordnance Located In Epsom
Thursday, 8 September 2022, 7:34 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Earlier this afternoon Police received a report of an old
mortar shell
located at a residential property in Pukenui
Road, Epsom.
Nearby properties have been evacuated as
a precaution and Police advise
members of the public to
avoid the area while the incident is resolved.
New
Zealand Defence Force Explosive Ordnance Disposal team are
on scene.
Further updates will be provided when
available.
