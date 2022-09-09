Kāpiti Coast District Council Acknowledges The Passing Of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II

Kāpiti District Mayor K Gurunathan says the District Council are deeply saddened by the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

“The Queen’s service to the Commonwealth for more than 70 years is remarkable and her death signals an historic moment in time. She was a truly inspirational figure, a dignified caring and compassionate leader. Her presence on the world stage will be greatly missed, may she Rest In Peace,” says Mayor Gurunathan.

“We recognise the Queen will have represented many different things to people here on the Kāpiti Coast - whether it be as Head of State and Treaty partner, a connection to home, or a leader worthy of admiration for a life of service.

“The Queen also holds a special place in our district’s history, having flown in and out of the Kāpiti Coast Airport with the late HRH the Duke of Edinburgh in January 1954. Locals showed the royals a tremendous welcome and I’m sure many will still carry fond memories of this historic event.

“This morning our flags were lowered to half-mast and will remain that way for at least the next ten days. Council is exploring further ways to mark her passing.”

For those who wish to pay their respects, flowers can be placed at any of the following locations:

outside the Paekākāriki Memorial Hall down at the beach

by the flagpole outside the Paraparaumu Library

in front of the bronze sculpture garden in Mahara Place, Waikanae

outside the Ōtaki Memorial Hall in the grassed area under the flagpole.

Council asks that flowers remain clear of footpaths and are not wrapped in plastic. Please do not leave any non-floral items such as candles or soft toys.

From 10 Monday 12 September, condolence books will be available at the Paekākāriki and Paraparaumu Libraries, Council’s Paraparaumu Service Centre, the interim Waikanae Library and Service Centre, and the Ōtaki Library and Service Centre for people to share their thoughts. Condolence messages can also be sent to condolences@dia.govt.nz or made online at the Royal Family’s website https://www.royal.uk/.

Mayor Gurunathan says a period of national mourning started immediately after the announcement of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II’s death. It will continue until the end of the day the New Zealand Memorial Service is held.

“Over the coming days, the Government will announce how we as a country will mark the Queen’s passing and to acknowledge the change of Head of State to His Majesty King Charles III. We will share what this means for our district once we know more details.

“Council services will continue to operate our services during our normal business hours during this period.”

© Scoop Media

