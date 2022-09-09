Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Nelson Mayor Rachel Reese Acknowledges Queen's Life Of Service

Friday, 9 September 2022, 5:20 pm
Press Release: Nelson City Council

Royal couple outside Nelson Cathedral, 1954, Ministry for Culture and Heritage.

The flags are flying at half mast at Civic House today as they are at civic buildings around the Commonwealth to mark the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Nelson Mayor Rachel Reese acknowledged a truly remarkable life of service.

“The Queen brought so much joy to so many around the world, but as well as being such an adored public figure, she was also a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. I pass on Nelson’s deepest sympathies to the Royal Family, especially to her son Charles who is now our King.”

The Queen visited Nelson four times during her reign – in 1954, 1963, 1974 and 1986 – on the last occasion to officially open the road named in her honour, Queen Elizabeth II Drive.

“I’m sure there are many Nelsonians with fond memories of the Queen visiting Nelson, and for those wanting to express their condolences, we are making books available at the Customer Service Centre and all three of Nelson’s Libraries for people to leave their own personal acknowledgement.”

