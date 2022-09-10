UPDATE - Fatal Crash, SH 3, New Plymouth
Saturday, 10 September 2022
New Zealand Police
09 September
Police are now in a position to
confirm two people have died following a
crash on SH 3,
Taikiki this afternoon.
Police were notified of the
crash around 2pm.
The two people were initially
trapped and unresponsive and passed away at
the
scene.
An investigation into the crash remains
ongoing.
