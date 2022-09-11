Smoke Warning In Central Levin

Residents in the vicinity of a fire in Central Levin are advised to keep their windows and doors closed this morning to avoid exposure to potentially toxic smoke.

Fire and Emergency was called to the fire in a recycling facility in the middle of town at 6.22am and several crews are still at the scene.

Assistant Commander Steve Hudson said that people in the area should keep doors and windows closed and, if they are outdoors, avoid areas where there is smoke this morning.

