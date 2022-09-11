Serious Crash, Whakaki - Eastern
Sunday, 11 September 2022, 6:22 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are at the scene of a serious
single-vehicle crash at the intersection of SH2 and Te Pairu
Road, Whakaki, Wairoa.
Police were called about
4.15pm.
Traffic management is in place and motorists
should avoid the area, if
possible.
