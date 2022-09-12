Have You Seen Omri Collins?

Police are asking for the public's help finding Omri Collins, 27, who has

been reported missing from the Lower Hutt area.

Omri was reported missing on 31 August and Police have carried out a number

of enquiries to locate him, however he has not been found.

Police and his family have serious concerns for his welfare as it is now some

time since he has been in touch.

While Omri had been staying in Lower Hutt, he is known to have also

frequented Wellington City.

Anyone with information about Omri's whereabouts, or who believes they have

seen him, is urged to call 105 immediately, quoting file number 220831/1776.

You can also submit information online.

© Scoop Media

