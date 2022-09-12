Have You Seen Omri Collins?
Police are asking for the public's help finding Omri
Collins, 27, who has
been reported missing from the Lower Hutt area.
Omri was reported missing on 31 August and
Police have carried out a number
of enquiries to locate him, however he has not been found.
Police and his
family have serious concerns for his welfare as it is now
some
time since he has been in touch.
While Omri
had been staying in Lower Hutt, he is known to have
also
frequented Wellington City.
Anyone with
information about Omri's whereabouts, or who believes they
have
seen him, is urged to call 105 immediately, quoting file number 220831/1776.
You can also submit information online.