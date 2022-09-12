Free Bus Travel On World Car Free Day

All buses on Whangarei’s CityLink and the region’s BusLink networks will be free all day on Thursday 22 September to mark World Car Free Day.

The global event encourages people out of their cars in favour of more sustainable forms of transport; public transport, bike and by foot.

Northland Regional Council Transport Project Officer Anita Child says regional council staff will be at Whangarei’s Vine St car park from 7.30am-11.30am on the day with small giveaways, demonstrations of e-bikes and bus timetables and information.

"Take the stress out of your day and take a step towards more sustainable transport choices by leaving the car at home and taking the bus instead."

BusLink passengers can ask their driver, who will have giveaways on hand on the following services; the Far North Link, Mid North Link, Hokianga Link and the Bream Bay Link.

Further information can be found at www.facebook.com/CitylinkWhangarei and www.facebook.com/NorthlandRegionalCouncil

Timetables can be found at www.buslink.co.nz

