Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Operation Samson Sees A Further Haul Of Assets Seized

Monday, 12 September 2022, 10:51 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

A dozen high-specification Harley Davidson motorcycles have been given a joyride on the back of a tow-truck, courtesy of Police.

Sixteen other vehicles and over $400,000 in cash were restrained following the termination of Operation Samson, which continues to investigate people and entities connected to the West Auckland Nomads Chapter of the Hells Angels Motorcycle Club.

This significant seizure is in addition to Police restraining more than $2.4 million cash, seizing a firearm, methamphetamine and cannabis, as part of the initial termination in July 2022.

Police allege those involved have ties to a sophisticated money laundering operation across Tämaki Makaurau.

As a result of this investigation one person has been charged with significant drug dealing and importation offences.

They will appear before the Court in due course.

The total value of property, assets, cash restrained thus far as a result of Operation Samson is in excess of six million dollars.

Northern Asset Recovery Unit Detective Senior Sergeant Eddie Evans says this is a continuation of the significant work Police are undertaking, in conjunction with Operation Cobalt, to shed light on the activities of a trans-national organised crime group operating in New Zealand.

“Police are committed to holding those who accumulate assets and wealth through illegal means to account.”

“This is a significant restraint of millions of dollars’ worth of vehicles, property and cash which highlights the ongoing work by Police to disrupt and dismantle this type of damaging offending in our country.”

As the investigation remains ongoing, Police cannot rule out further arrests and charges being laid in relation to this Operation.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Being Co-dependent On The Royals


For those who do not regard King Charles III as their liege lord, these have been a difficult few days, with the promise of more to come. One of the reasons that republican sentiment has been so absent from the media coverage of the death of Queen Elizabeth II is that the local republican movement has chosen not to comment until the official ten day period or mourning is over. In the absence of a lobby group to press for the republican option, the media has been unable/unwilling to kick off a debate on the desirability of maintaining the monarchy...
More>>



 
 


UNANZ: Jacinda Ardern To Travel To New York To Attend UN General Assembly
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will travel to New York later this month to attend the UN General Assembly. "It's an important opportunity to set out New Zealand... More>>


Treasury: Housing Affordability In Aotearoa New Zealand: The Importance Of Urban Land Supply, Interest Rates, And Tax
Dominick Stephens, Deputy Secretary and Chief Economic Adviser at the Treasury, spoke this morning at the Economic Policy Centre Workshop on Housing Affordability hosted by the University of Auckland Business School... More>>


Government: Annual Tax Rates And Remedial Matters Bill Reintroduced
The annual tax rates and remedial matters Bill has been re-introduced today. It is the same as the annual tax rates and remedial matters Bill introduced last week, but without the proposal to standardise the application of GST... More>>

Greens: James Shaw Re-elected As Co-leader Of Party
Members of the Green Party of Aotearoa New Zealand have re-elected James Shaw as Co-leader, alongside Marama Davidson. A total of 142 delegate votes were received, 138 of which voted for James... More>>


Government: Greater Transparency Ensured For Political Party Donations
The Government is introducing some amendments to the Electoral Amendment Bill to ensure greater transparency around political donations, in the wake of the New Zealand First Foundation High Court case... More>>

Public Service Commission: New OIA Measures Published For The First Time
Public Service Commissioner Peter Hughes has today published expanded performance measures of the Official Information Act for government agencies. It is the first time the Public Service has collected and published data on the use of extensions, refusals and transfers... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 