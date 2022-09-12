Operation Samson Sees A Further Haul Of Assets Seized

A dozen high-specification Harley Davidson motorcycles have been given a joyride on the back of a tow-truck, courtesy of Police.

Sixteen other vehicles and over $400,000 in cash were restrained following the termination of Operation Samson, which continues to investigate people and entities connected to the West Auckland Nomads Chapter of the Hells Angels Motorcycle Club.

This significant seizure is in addition to Police restraining more than $2.4 million cash, seizing a firearm, methamphetamine and cannabis, as part of the initial termination in July 2022.

Police allege those involved have ties to a sophisticated money laundering operation across Tämaki Makaurau.

As a result of this investigation one person has been charged with significant drug dealing and importation offences.

They will appear before the Court in due course.

The total value of property, assets, cash restrained thus far as a result of Operation Samson is in excess of six million dollars.

Northern Asset Recovery Unit Detective Senior Sergeant Eddie Evans says this is a continuation of the significant work Police are undertaking, in conjunction with Operation Cobalt, to shed light on the activities of a trans-national organised crime group operating in New Zealand.

“Police are committed to holding those who accumulate assets and wealth through illegal means to account.”

“This is a significant restraint of millions of dollars’ worth of vehicles, property and cash which highlights the ongoing work by Police to disrupt and dismantle this type of damaging offending in our country.”

As the investigation remains ongoing, Police cannot rule out further arrests and charges being laid in relation to this Operation.

