Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

AT’s Pragmatic Approach For Enforcing Queen Street’s New Special Vehicle Lane

Monday, 12 September 2022, 11:23 am
Press Release: Auckland Transport

The recent removal of private vehicles, taxis and ride share vehicles from part of mid-Queen Street is on track to create more vibrant, people-friendly spaces.

The changes were made on 8 July to a small section of Queen Street between the Civic Theatre and Aotea Square.

In collaboration with the wider Auckland Council group, Auckland Transport (AT) introduced this new zone as part of a broader programme to improve air quality, reduce traffic, and make bus trips more reliable.

Rick Bidgood, AT’s Head of Transport and Parking Compliance says this section of Queen Street is the gateway to the city’s arts precinct, with a number of theatre and entertainment venues.

“Pedestrian priority is key as this area is completed and re-invigorated post-COVID,” Mr Bidgood says.

“The city centre needs to enjoy good commerce, so commercial vehicles delivering goods are able to use this lane along with public transport and people travelling on two wheels.”

AT is, however, taking a forgiving approach to issuing fines, says Mr Bidgood.

“This Essential Vehicle Area has now been in place for just over two months, and we have not yet issued a single fine,” he says.

“What we have done is issue over 51,000 warning notices to those private vehicles who are still using this section of road.

“We have improved signage, improved road markings, and carried out an extensive marketing campaign to ensure people know about the new rules.

“From today (September 12), we will begin issuing fines, but only to those who have already received a warning notice.

“Anyone who drives through the area for the first time will receive a warning notice rather than a fine. We will then allow two weeks for the fine to be mailed out and received. If you then drive through the area after this two-week period, you will be fined.”

Work continues on broader transformation of Wai Horotiu Queen Street Valley

The Essential Vehicle Area is part of the Wai Horotiu Queen Street Project, which is delivering on the people-focused vision for the street.

Auckland Council Director of Infrastructure and Environmental Services Barry Potter explains some of the elements Aucklanders can expect to see on Queen Street once the project is complete in November.

“By mid-November the lower half of Queen Street, from Aotea Square to Shortland Street, will have expanded footpaths, a multi-use path, planters filled with native foliage and new seating,” he says.

The multi-use path will run next to the road carriageway and will be a space for walkers and those travelling at a leisurely pace on wheels.

The path will be delineated from the rest of the footpath by wayfinding patterns, planting and textural changes, helping to guide people’s movement along the path and at key crossing points.

By the end of September Aucklanders will see the first section of this multi-use path installed in front of The Civic. The full path, from Aotea Square to Shortland Street, will be ready in November.

Barry Potter comments on the project’s benefits for Aucklanders.

“We are excited to be able to complete this project for summer, as the city centre fills with people. The expanded footpaths and new multi-use path will give Aucklanders the ability to safely share the street depending on whether they want to shop on foot, meander on the multi-use path by bike or scooter, or ride on the road where they can pick up some speed on their bike.

“Queen Street is first and foremost a place for pedestrians and this project is demonstrating that to Aucklanders,” he says.

Notes to the editor:

  • Since AT started monitoring compliance along the Queen Street EVA on 5 July we have issued more than 51,300 warning letters to drivers.
  • Infringement fees for vehicles which use special vehicle lanes like the EVA, bus lanes or T2/T3 lanes are set by the Government. The current rate is $150.
  • AT appreciates the significant cost of living pressures affecting Aucklanders, which is why we are taking a ‘soft launch’ approach to EVA enforcement, meaning no fines will be issued until a warning has already been sent out for that vehicle breaching the EVA rules.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Auckland Transport on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Queen Elizabeth II: PM Mourns Death


Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has expressed New Zealanders’ deep sadness at the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, describing Her Majesty as a monarch with an unwavering sense of duty. “I know that I speak for people across New Zealand in offering our deepest sympathy to members of the Royal Family...
More>>

ALSO:




 
 

Treasury: Housing Affordability In Aotearoa New Zealand: The Importance Of Urban Land Supply, Interest Rates, And Tax
Dominick Stephens, Deputy Secretary and Chief Economic Adviser at the Treasury, spoke this morning at the Economic Policy Centre Workshop on Housing Affordability hosted by the University of Auckland Business School... More>>


Government: Annual Tax Rates And Remedial Matters Bill Reintroduced
The annual tax rates and remedial matters Bill has been re-introduced today. It is the same as the annual tax rates and remedial matters Bill introduced last week, but without the proposal to standardise the application of GST... More>>



Government: Law Changes To Enable Faster Consenting, More Prefabs, Comes Into Force
Law changes that introduce a new voluntary certification scheme for modular component, or prefab, manufacturers, and strengthen New Zealand’s building... More>>


Government: Greater Transparency Ensured For Political Party Donations
The Government is introducing some amendments to the Electoral Amendment Bill to ensure greater transparency around political donations, in the wake of the New Zealand First Foundation High Court case... More>>

Public Service Commission: New OIA Measures Published For The First Time
Public Service Commissioner Peter Hughes has today published expanded performance measures of the Official Information Act for government agencies. It is the first time the Public Service has collected and published data on the use of extensions, refusals and transfers... More>>



Government: PM Congratulates Next United Kingdom PM
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has congratulated Liz Truss on her election as Conservative Party leader, and pending appointment as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 