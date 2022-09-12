Overseas Visitor Numbers Lift In July
Monday, 12 September 2022, 11:27 am
Press Release: Statistics New Zealand
For the first month since March 2020 the number of
overseas visitor arrivals exceeded 100,000, Stats NZ said
today.
There were 134,200 overseas visitor arrivals in
July 2022. This coincided with school holidays in Australia
and New Zealand. The July 2022 number is just over half of
the 255,600 overseas visitor arrivals in July 2019, before
the COVID-19 pandemic.
Of the 134,200 overseas visitor
arrivals in July 2022:
- 58 percent arrived at
Auckland airport (compared with 67 percent in July
2019)
- 23 percent arrived at Queenstown airport (16
percent in July 2019)
- 12 percent arrived at
Christchurch airport (12 percent in July 2019)
- 7
percent arrived at Wellington airport (6 percent in July
2019).
