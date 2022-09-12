Overseas Visitor Numbers Lift In July



For the first month since March 2020 the number of overseas visitor arrivals exceeded 100,000, Stats NZ said today.

There were 134,200 overseas visitor arrivals in July 2022. This coincided with school holidays in Australia and New Zealand. The July 2022 number is just over half of the 255,600 overseas visitor arrivals in July 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Of the 134,200 overseas visitor arrivals in July 2022:

58 percent arrived at Auckland airport (compared with 67 percent in July 2019)

23 percent arrived at Queenstown airport (16 percent in July 2019)

12 percent arrived at Christchurch airport (12 percent in July 2019)

7 percent arrived at Wellington airport (6 percent in July 2019).

