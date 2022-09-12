Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Tasty, Feelgood Bargains Hit Hamilton

Monday, 12 September 2022, 1:39 pm
Press Release: Hamilton City Council

Hamiltonians can now enjoy a tasty bargain, while helping the planet and supporting local eateries.

This is thanks to an innovative new app called Foodprint, which recently launched in Hamilton, people can buy surplus food from local eateries at 30 to 100% off the normal price, reducing food waste and keeping it out of landfill.

“It’s really a win-win-win situation. People get a discounted meal, businesses get income for their surplus food, and it doesn’t end up rotting in landfill where it releases the greenhouse gas methane,” said Foodprint Founder and Director Michal Garvey.

Foodprint sends push notifications when new deals are available in a customer’s local area, and after ordering and paying via the app, the food is put aside for pick up later that day. Most discounts are 30 to 60% off, and the app is free for both customers and eateries to sign up to.

“While mostly prepared food is listed, one Hamilton eatery overordered garlic and put that on Foodprint, along with some giant cans of baked beans,” said Garvey.

“Hamilton is loving Foodprint so far, which is really humbling, and we’ve got really good feedback from the eateries. They’ve reduced their waste, and are seeing a bit of extra money and new customers coming in, which is an added bonus after a tough couple of years.”

About 20 Hamilton eateries have signed up to Foodprint so far, including Jam at Queenwood, which has listed muffins, scones, scrolls, slices, salads and pork rib bowls.

Jam at Queenwood co-owner Andy Madsen is excited about Foodprint.

“It’s awesome, bringing in new clientele, and it’s definitely cut down on waste a huge amount. A lot of our baking we only keep for the day, and it was going to the pigs or landfill, so it’s so nice to see it getting used,” said Madsen.

“The main thing for us is to reduce wastage, as we’re really trying to cut down on the café’s impact. One thing I really love is that people bring in their own containers to pick up their Foodprint items.”

Before establishing Foodprint, Garvey identified a gap in the food rescue market. Foodprint mainly lists food that food rescue organisations cannot take, such as small portions, or food that needs to be chilled or consumed the same day. The majority of people are also purchasing locally – usually within walking distance or a 5km radius – which is the app’s default setting.

Foodprint is also available in Raglan, Cambridge, Te Awamutu, Auckland, Wellington and Lower Hutt, with plans to go national. Over 2000 Hamiltonians have subscribed to the app in the last three months.

Hamilton City Council Waste Minimisation Education Advisor, Belinda Goodwin, is enthusiastic about Foodprint's innovative approach to surplus food.

“It’s fantastic to see Foodprint reducing food waste. It enables cafes to get something for food that used to be wasted and consumers to get great deals, and has a positive impact on the planet,” Goodwin said.

Hamilton City Council is giving away $20 credits to use at local Foodprint eateries. Follow your favourite eateries on Facebook which have signed up to the Foodprint app, to be in to win.

Download from the App Store 
Download from Google Play

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Hamilton City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Being Co-dependent On The Royals


For those who do not regard King Charles III as their liege lord, these have been a difficult few days, with the promise of more to come. One of the reasons that republican sentiment has been so absent from the media coverage of the death of Queen Elizabeth II is that the local republican movement has chosen not to comment until the official ten day period or mourning is over. In the absence of a lobby group to press for the republican option, the media has been unable/unwilling to kick off a debate on the desirability of maintaining the monarchy...
More>>



 
 


UNANZ: Jacinda Ardern To Travel To New York To Attend UN General Assembly
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will travel to New York later this month to attend the UN General Assembly. "It's an important opportunity to set out New Zealand... More>>


Treasury: Housing Affordability In Aotearoa New Zealand: The Importance Of Urban Land Supply, Interest Rates, And Tax
Dominick Stephens, Deputy Secretary and Chief Economic Adviser at the Treasury, spoke this morning at the Economic Policy Centre Workshop on Housing Affordability hosted by the University of Auckland Business School... More>>


Government: Annual Tax Rates And Remedial Matters Bill Reintroduced
The annual tax rates and remedial matters Bill has been re-introduced today. It is the same as the annual tax rates and remedial matters Bill introduced last week, but without the proposal to standardise the application of GST... More>>

Greens: James Shaw Re-elected As Co-leader Of Party
Members of the Green Party of Aotearoa New Zealand have re-elected James Shaw as Co-leader, alongside Marama Davidson. A total of 142 delegate votes were received, 138 of which voted for James... More>>


Government: Greater Transparency Ensured For Political Party Donations
The Government is introducing some amendments to the Electoral Amendment Bill to ensure greater transparency around political donations, in the wake of the New Zealand First Foundation High Court case... More>>

Public Service Commission: New OIA Measures Published For The First Time
Public Service Commissioner Peter Hughes has today published expanded performance measures of the Official Information Act for government agencies. It is the first time the Public Service has collected and published data on the use of extensions, refusals and transfers... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 