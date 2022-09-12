Green Light For First Stage Of Sewer Upgrade In Eastern Porirua

An independent fast-track consenting panel has approved the upgrade of sewage infrastructure to support the Eastern Porirua Regeneration Project - a major housing redevelopment.

The resource consents were granted subject to conditions, which are outlined in the panel’s decision.

Te Aranga Alliance, on behalf of Kāinga Ora, applied for resource consents under the COVID-19 Recovery (Fast-track Consenting) Act 2020.

The consents are for stage one of the sewer trunk upgrade in Bothamley Park and include a boardwalk over a small natural wetland.

Te Aranga Alliance is a partnership between construction experts, Kāinga Ora, Porirua City Council and Ngāti Toa Rangatira. It is responsible for upgrading and delivering key infrastructure to support the housing redevelopment in eastern Porirua.

The Minister for the Environment agreed to refer the project to an expert consenting panel on 11 October 2021.

The decision comes 94 working days after the application was lodged with the Environmental Protection Authority (EPA).

The EPA is not involved in the decision-making - we provide advice and administrative support for the panel convener, Judge Laurie Newhook, and the expert consenting panels he appoints.

Read the decision on the Eastern Porirua Regeneration Project - Infrastructure Works

