New Waste-focused Breakfast Event Series A Hit With Industry

Reducing waste from demolition and construction activities is a key focus of Hastings District Council’s Waste Minimisation and Management Plan, and part of that is getting industry on board to assist.

Over the last couple of months Council and specialists, the 3R Group, have been working together to raise awareness on reducing waste in the demolition and construction space.

This has included holding Tradie Breakfasts, where expert speakers have been sharing information, tips and solutions.

Two events have been held to date, giving an overview on waste reduction, goals, and highlighting the importance of everyone needing to work together to make changes.

Lizzie Atkin from Atkin Construction spoke at the most recent event and reiterated just how important making change actually is.

“Construction and demolition waste make up half of New Zealand’s total waste going to landfill,” she said.

Her advice to businesses looking to do better was to start by cherry picking the most common, worst offending items one at a time, then come up with a plan of how to gather and distribute accordingly.

She said that while it seemed like a big change to the way people work, Council and other groups were ready and eager to help shift the way waste was managed everywhere.

“We believe the only way forward in this area is to work collectively in the industry, share ideas and learn about new initiatives.”

There is one final event on Tuesday, September 20 at 7am, registrations for which close this Wednesday, September 14.

This event will look at procurement and design and its impact on reducing waste. Speakers include representatives from Mitre 10, QPOD™ Flooring System and DCA Architects of Transformation.

Everyone is welcome and can sign up at - https://www.hastingsdc.govt.nz/services/rubbish-and-recycling/commercial-rubbish/tradie-breakfasts/

