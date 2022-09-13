Appeal For Information Following Assault, Hawera

Police are appealing for any information that could assist an investigation into a serious assault at Hawera McDonald’s.

Just before 4pm yesterday a gang-related assault resulted in injuries to one person, who is currently being assessed in Taranaki Base Hospital.

Police would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the assault or any activity involving Black Power gang members in the area around 4pm yesterday.

If you can help, please contact Police via our 105 phone service or online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 , using ‘Update My Report’, and reference file number 220912/8279

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111 or www.crimestoppers-nz.org

