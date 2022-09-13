Appeal For Information Following Assault, Hawera
Tuesday, 13 September 2022, 3:02 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are appealing for any information that could
assist an investigation into a serious assault at Hawera
McDonald’s.
Just before 4pm yesterday a gang-related
assault resulted in injuries to one person, who is currently
being assessed in Taranaki Base Hospital.
Police would
like to hear from anyone who witnessed the assault or any
activity involving Black Power gang members in the area
around 4pm yesterday.
If you can help, please contact
Police via our 105 phone service or online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105
, using ‘Update My Report’, and reference file number
220912/8279
Information can also be provided
anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111 or www.crimestoppers-nz.org
© Scoop Media
Join Scoop Citizen
Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:
Become a member
Find out more
The COVID-19 Protection Framework, also known as the traffic light system, will be removed from 11.59pm tonight, Monday 12 September, so all New Zealanders can continue to move forward with certainty, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced...More>>
For those who do not regard King Charles III as their liege lord, these have been a difficult few days, with the promise of more to come. One of the reasons that republican sentiment has been so absent from the media coverage of the death of Queen Elizabeth II is that the local republican movement has chosen not to comment until the official ten day period or mourning is over. In the absence of a lobby group to press for the republican option, the media has been unable/unwilling to kick off a debate on the desirability of maintaining the monarchy...More>>