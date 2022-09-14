Fatal Crash In Cambridge

The serious crash unit is investigating after a fatal crash on Tirau Road in

Cambridge in the early hours of this morning.

Around 3:39am, a vehicle has crashed into the back of an ambulance.

The driver of the vehicle has sadly died at the scene.

The driver of the ambulance is in a critical condition and has been taken to

Waikato Hospital.

There were no patients onboard but there was another medical staff member

inside the vehicle who has non-life threatening injuries.

The road is expected to be closed for some time and diversions are in place.

