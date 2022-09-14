Fatal Crash In Cambridge
Wednesday, 14 September 2022, 6:57 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
The serious crash unit is investigating after a fatal crash
on Tirau Road in
Cambridge in the early hours of this
morning.
Around 3:39am, a vehicle has crashed into the
back of an ambulance.
The driver of the vehicle has sadly
died at the scene.
The driver of the ambulance is in a
critical condition and has been taken to
Waikato
Hospital.
There were no patients onboard but there was
another medical staff member
inside the vehicle who has
non-life threatening injuries.
The road is expected to be
closed for some time and diversions are in
place.
