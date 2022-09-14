UPDATE - Arrest made following serious crash, Linwood Avenue

Police have arrested a 43-year-old man following a crash on Linwood Avenue, Christchurch yesterday afternoon, where the vehicle left the scene.

Emergency services responded to the crash where a cyclist was critically

injured just before 4pm.

The man is due to appear in Christchurch District Court today on charges of

failing to stop without ascertaining injury, dangerous driving causing injury

and driving while disqualified 3rd or subsequent time.

If you have information that could assist Police in piecing together the

circumstances of this collision, please get in touch via 105 and quote event

number P051898055.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555

111.

