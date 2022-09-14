UPDATE - Arrest made following serious crash, Linwood Avenue
Wednesday, 14 September 2022, 7:00 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police have arrested a 43-year-old man following a crash on
Linwood Avenue, Christchurch yesterday afternoon, where the
vehicle left the scene.
Emergency services responded
to the crash where a cyclist was critically
injured just
before 4pm.
The man is due to appear in Christchurch
District Court today on charges of
failing to stop
without ascertaining injury, dangerous driving causing
injury
and driving while disqualified 3rd or subsequent
time.
If you have information that could assist
Police in piecing together the
circumstances of this
collision, please get in touch via 105 and quote
event
number P051898055.
Information can also be
provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800
555
111.
