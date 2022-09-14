Renwick Water Treatment Plant Progress

Work on Renwick’s new water treatment plant in Terrace Road has started.

Simcox Construction was awarded the contract for civil and structural works and have made a start on groundwork,

with completion scheduled for 2023.

The plant is being built near the town’s new reservoir.

Construction of the water treatment plant is another significant step in the long-term project to improve the water supply

in Renwick, Projects Engineer Mark Power said.

“The water treatment plant is being built on recently purchased land near the reservoir on the lower terrace which provides a

larger area for construction,” he said. “It will be built on a platform 1.2m above the ground designed to prevent any future flood issues.”

Fit-out of the water treatment plant will be done by Mason Engineering Ltd, a specialist water treatment company.

“They will install the equipment once the building is ready,” Mr Power said.

To date, work on the Renwick water project has included construction of the new reservoir, completed in 2020, installation of water meters

which came into full operation in July 2021 and the drilling and developing of new wells at Conders Bend Road.

A new water pipeline from the wells to the reservoir and water treatment plant site was installed last year.

Ongoing work includes the replacement of old asbestos cement water mains in the Renwick township, of which more than half has been done.

“Once all of the work is complete, Renwick will have a safe and secure water supply that meets the current national drinking water standards,” Mr Power said.

