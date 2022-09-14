Marlborough Community Recovery Webinar

The link for the Marlborough Recovery team’s community online webinar this Friday is now available.

Held between 4.00 pm and 5.00 pm on Friday 16 September, the meeting will provide affected residents with information on the recovery efforts underway across the region.

The meeting will be led by Marlborough District Council with support from Waka Kotahi.

More specific, community focused meetings via webinar, or face-to-face as they can be arranged, will be scheduled in the coming weeks with other supporting agencies.

To join on the day, go to: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/85406135757

A transcript of the meeting will also be made available afterwards for those who are unable to attend online. Please call Council on 03 520 7400 to provide your details for the information to be forwarded by post.

A recording will also be posted on the recovery section of Council’s website early next week. Go to: August Weather Event 2022 Recovery Information - Marlborough District Council

