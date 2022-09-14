Marlborough Community Recovery Webinar
Wednesday, 14 September 2022, 12:05 pm
Press Release: Marlborough District Council
The link for the Marlborough Recovery team’s community
online webinar this Friday is now available.
Held
between 4.00 pm and 5.00 pm on Friday 16 September, the
meeting will provide affected residents with information on
the recovery efforts underway across the region.
The
meeting will be led by Marlborough District Council with
support from Waka Kotahi.
More specific, community
focused meetings via webinar, or face-to-face as they can be
arranged, will be scheduled in the coming weeks with other
supporting agencies.
To join on the day, go to: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/85406135757
A
transcript of the meeting will also be made available
afterwards for those who are unable to attend online. Please
call Council on 03 520 7400 to provide your details for the
information to be forwarded by post.
A recording will
also be posted on the recovery section of Council’s
website early next week. Go to: August
Weather Event 2022 Recovery Information - Marlborough
District
Council
