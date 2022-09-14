Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Let’s Restore Aucklanders' Trust In Our Council

Wednesday, 14 September 2022, 2:30 pm
Press Release: Efeso Collins

Let’s restore Aucklanders' trust in our council, starting with being transparent about our own financial interests, says Efeso Collins

As Auckland Council’s own research shows, over 40% of Aucklanders do not trust the Council’s decision-making, while over 30% of Aucklanders are dissatisfied with the Council’s performance.

To address this we have to get the council working better and more efficiently for our residents, Auckland mayoral candidate Efeso Collins says

“I will require a review of currently out-sourced work to see whether it can be provided more feasibly by Council staff,” Collins says.

Council spent $1.1 billion on consultants and contractors in the last 12 months. Much of this work is vital and ensures the smooth running of our city, but we need to know whether these services are not a duplication of what Council staff can already provide, Collins says.

“I will seek a procurement policy that ensures locals are being actively recruited for employment opportunities, as well as increasing existing social procurement targets up to 15% of Council spend,” Collins says.

Many might be familiar with the Council hotline of 09-301-0101 but unfortunately many are also familiar with that sense of futility knowing your issue or complaint may take days or even weeks to be resolved. Many may also be aware of the tragedy of a woman dying in her car, despite repeated calls to Auckland Council’s customer services staff raising this as a matter of concern.

“Our front-facing customer services must be beefed up so that enforcement and compliance rules are applied and enforced consistently, and this will make our streets safer and give our communities confidence that Auckland Council is responsive to their concerns,” Collins says.

“Lastly, I challenge all my fellow mayoral candidates to publicly disclose, before voting begins, what business and property interests they have, to remove any doubt the Mayor’s office won’t be used to benefit their personal interests.

“Aucklanders need to trust their Council and that can start with us as elected officials being transparent and free from conflicts by removing the perception our financial interests will be advantaged.”

