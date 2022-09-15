Statement Following Sentencing Of Elliot Prakash + Statement From Val Heaney's Family

Police today acknowledge the sentencing of the man who killed 64-year-old Val Heaney in April this year.

On 3 April, Elliot Prakash committed a horrific and cowardly attack that took Val’s life. Val was a kind woman who lived her life in service to others.

I want to thank the investigation team, who worked tirelessly to hold this offender to account and bring this case to resolution as quickly as possible.

I also want to acknowledge Val’s family who have showed incredible strength in these tragic circumstances.

Val dedicated her life to the care of her daughter, Natasha and to improving the quality of life for those with intellectual disabilities.

Her loss is one that will be felt across the wider community.

While nothing can make up for what happened to Val, I sincerely hope that today’s outcome brings some measure of closure for them.

Family of Val Heaney:

This has been an incredible tragedy for our family and we miss our much-loved sister, daughter and auntie. We are grateful to the Police for all their hard work.

We would also like to thank Victim Support NZ for the assistance they have provided to our family.

We have no further comment to make and ask that media respect our wish for privacy at this difficult time.

