Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Statement Following Sentencing Of Elliot Prakash + Statement From Val Heaney's Family

Thursday, 15 September 2022, 10:27 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police today acknowledge the sentencing of the man who killed 64-year-old Val Heaney in April this year.

On 3 April, Elliot Prakash committed a horrific and cowardly attack that took Val’s life. Val was a kind woman who lived her life in service to others.

I want to thank the investigation team, who worked tirelessly to hold this offender to account and bring this case to resolution as quickly as possible.

I also want to acknowledge Val’s family who have showed incredible strength in these tragic circumstances.

Val dedicated her life to the care of her daughter, Natasha and to improving the quality of life for those with intellectual disabilities.

Her loss is one that will be felt across the wider community.

While nothing can make up for what happened to Val, I sincerely hope that today’s outcome brings some measure of closure for them.

Family of Val Heaney:

This has been an incredible tragedy for our family and we miss our much-loved sister, daughter and auntie. We are grateful to the Police for all their hard work.

We would also like to thank Victim Support NZ for the assistance they have provided to our family.

We have no further comment to make and ask that media respect our wish for privacy at this difficult time.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On A Fun Summer, With Covid Anxiety


No more traffic light alert system. No more vaccine mandates, even for those in healthcare. Masks are no longer mandatory in retail outlets or on public transport, and required only in healthcare settings, and for those caring for the sick and elderly. Who’s afraid of the Big Bad Virus? Not us, not anymore. “This will be the first summer in three years when there won’t be the question of what if?” PM Jacinda Ardern said on Monday...
More>>



 
 


Grant Robertson: The New Zealand Economy – The Case For Optimism
There are a few quotes that I could use to sum up where the world is today in the bow wave of COVID, facing the effects of a war, and the spiralling cost of living. One stands out for me. In the midst of chaos there is always opportunity... More>>



Government: Investing In 1000 More Teachers And Student Learning Affected By COVID-19
The Government is continuing to invest in teachers and students, through a multi-million dollar package to boost teacher supply and provide extra support for young people whose learning has been disrupted by COVID-19... More>>


Justice: Retired High Court Judge To Assess Hall Compensation Claim
Hon Rodney Hansen CNZM KC has been appointed to assess Alan Hall’s compensation claim, Justice Minister Kiri Allan announced today.
Mr Hansen, a retired Judge of the High Court of New Zealand, was previously appointed to assess Teina Pora’s claim... More>>



Government: Honouring The Legacy Of Ken Douglas
Acting Minister for Workplace Relations and Safety Priyanca Radhakrishnan expressed her sadness and condolences at the passing of leading trade unionist Ken Douglas... More>>

Greens: James Shaw Re-elected As Co-leader Of Party
Members of the Green Party of Aotearoa New Zealand have re-elected James Shaw as Co-leader, alongside Marama Davidson. A total of 142 delegate votes were received, 138 of which voted for James... More>>


Government: Greater Transparency Ensured For Political Party Donations
The Government is introducing some amendments to the Electoral Amendment Bill to ensure greater transparency around political donations, in the wake of the New Zealand First Foundation High Court case... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 