Name Release, Goose Bay, Kaikōura
Thursday, 15 September 2022, 3:07 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can now confirm the names of the deceased
following the maritime incident in Goose Bay, Kaikōura on
Saturday 10 September.
They are:
Catherine
Margaret Haddock (65) of Lower Hutt.
Susan Jane Cade
(63) of Lower Hutt.
Diana Ruby Stewart (68) of
Christchurch.
Peter Charles Hockley (76) of
Christchurch.
Maureen Patricia Pierre (75) of
Christchurch.
Police wish to extend condolences to the
family and friends of the
deceased.
