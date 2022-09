Crash, Eden Terrace

Emergency services are responding to a crash involving a bus and a barrier on Newton Road, Eden Terrace.

The crash was reported to Police around 8.04am.

All passengers are off the bus and there are no injuries to report.

The lanes heading towards Ponsonby are currently blocked while the scene is cleared.

One lane heading towards Newmarket remains opens.

Motorists should expect delays and are advised to avoid the area if possible.

