Get Ready To Vote As Your Papers Are On The Way

Today sees the start of over 160,000 voting papers being sent to all enrolled voters in Wellington City for next month’s election.

Voters have until noon Saturday 8 October to return their papers. Voters need to return the completed voting papers in the Freepost return envelope provided – either by post, or to one of our specially marked ballot boxes.

We’re providing ballot boxes at every Wellington supermarket, Council library and several other locations – and they're all on a handy map with a list of locations making voting even more accessible than before.

Wellington City Deputy Electoral Officer Jennifer Parker recommends not leaving your vote until the last minute – and better understanding how the Single Transferable Vote (STV) system works.

“Local elections are really important as Council oversees around 500 services and facilities which play a huge role in our daily lives, so it’s important to do your due diligence and make sure you elect the right candidates for the job.

“Wellington City Council is one of fifteen local authorities that use the STV system for electing their mayor and councillors, and it’s a good idea to get to know how it works – because it can influence the outcome quite significantly.

“And most importantly, don’t forget to vote!”

Under STV, voters rank their preferred candidates by placing a ‘1’ in the box next to the candidate they most prefer, a ‘2’ beside the candidate they next prefer, and so on. You can rank as many or as few candidates as you like – you don’t have to rank them all. A detailed explanation of how STV works can be found at stv.govt.nz.

Wellingtonians will also be asked to vote for candidates for the Greater Wellington Regional Council’s. Voters in Tawa and Mākara-Ōhāriu will also be asked to vote for members of their Community Boards.

If you’re voting by post, the last day for posting your papers is Tuesday 4 October. And if you’re heading out of town during the school holidays, remember to vote before you go or take the papers with you for posting.

You can vote in one of our specially marked ballot boxes right up until the close of voting at 12 noon on Saturday 8 October.

If you haven’t received voting papers by Thursday 22 September, you will have to cast a special vote in the elections. If your voting papers are damaged or spoiled, or your name was added to the electoral roll after 12 August, a special vote will be needed too.

To apply for a special vote visit Te Pokapū Hapori Community Centre at 107 Manners Street from today, and from Monday 3 October Johnsonville (Waitohi), Karori, Newtown, and Ruth Gotlieb (Kilbirnie) libraries will be providing the service. You can also be issued a special vote at these locations – Find your nearest library and its opening hours .

Vote

Friday 16 September onwards: voting documents posted out

Friday 16 September: voting hub opens at Te Pokapū Hapori Community Centre 107 Manners St with special voting available

Monday 3 October: additional voting hubs open at Johnsonville (Waitohi), Karori, Newtown, and Ruth Gotleib (Kilbirnie) Libraries

Saturday 8 October: voting closes at 12 noon

Results

Saturday 8 October: preliminary results out

Thursday 13 – Wednesday 19 October: final results out

Post-election

Friday 14 - Thursday 20 October: elected members take office (the day after final results are notified)

Wednesday 26 October: mayor and councillor inauguration and swearing-in ceremony

For more information visit our elections section.

© Scoop Media

