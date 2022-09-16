Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Wheelie Good Time To Be Had At Stratford Bike Park Birthday Party

Friday, 16 September 2022, 10:47 am
Press Release: Stratford District Council

Stratford District Council (SDC) is holding a first birthday party for the popular Stratford Bike Park during the October school holidays!

Chade Julie, Community Development Manager, says, “We’re coming up to a year since we opened the Stratford Bike Park. Because of Covid-19 level restrictions, we weren’t able to fully celebrate at the time, so we’re making up for it now. We’re inviting the community to bring their wheels and party with us.”

SDC will hold the Bike Park First Birthday Party on Tuesday 4 October 2022 from 12:00pm to 2:00pm, and the free celebration is open to all ages. There will be giveaways, the chance to win a new bike, music and entertainment, 3 on 3 basketball, bike workshops and skill sessions, and a sausage sizzle with free ice-cream for the first 150 people to attend. Party goers should bring their favourite wheels, helmets and closed-toe shoes.

Mr Julie says, “Since the Bike Park opened a year ago, it’s become the go-to spot for local tamariki to learn to cycle, and enjoy being active and outdoors. We’re seeing our kids become more confident on their bikes and scooters, and that’s worth celebrating.”

“Supporting the birthday party event are SDC’s awesome partners from Roadsafe Taranaki, ZEAL, Basketball Taranaki, Stratford District Youth Council and Torpedo7. This is going to be one party these school holidays that you won’t want to miss.’’

