Costs For Wheelie Bin System Being Gathered

A potential change around how our kerbside rubbish is collected was heavily supported by our community in an online survey earlier this year.

The results were shared with councillors at a Gisborne District Council Operations Meeting yesterday.

Back in May 1012 people took part in the online survey. Questions included whether they supported a change to a wheelie bin system that would replace the stickered bags and recycling containers we use now for kerbside collection.

Of those who responded, 94 per cent said they did support wheelie bins, with the preferred combination being separate wheelie bins for general waste, recycling, green waste, food waste and a separate crate for glass.

The survey also showed 97 per cent of respondents were happy to separate their waste into these different streams.

Council staff will now obtain the costs to change to a wheelie bin system. This information will be presented to the newly elected councillors at an Operations Meeting on 10 November 2022.

Community Lifelines Solid Waste Manager Phil Nickerson says the final combination is subject to the contractor’s ability to provide these services.

“We need to ensure it is achievable for our contractor and is cost-effective for Council.”

Any change to our kerbside collection will not happen until the Council’s next financial year from 1 July 2023.

For more information about the possible change, head to Council’s Participate page.

