Brown Must Stand Up For Ratepayers

The Ratepayers’ Alliance asked all mayoral and ward candidates to give an iron clad guarantee that they will vote to keep future rate rises below household inflation, as measured by the Consumer Price Index. The 2022 Ratepayer Protection Pledge also rules out any new targeted rates during the next term.

Ratepayers’ Alliance spokesman Josh Van Veen said, “With Viv Beck withdrawing from the mayoral race this morning, Wayne Brown is now the obvious choice for centre-right voters. The Ratepayers’ Alliance supports Mr. Brown’s plan to find $1 billion of savings and reduce the number of grossly overpaid middle managers at Council,” Mr. Van Veen said.

Mr. Brown told the NZ Herald this week that he wants to lower rates and will keep future rises below the 2022 average of 5.6%. However, Mr. Brown has thus far declined to sign the 2022 Ratepayer Protection Pledge, citing uncertainty about the cost of the City Rail Link (CRL) and Watercare’s new Central Interceptor.

“We share Mr. Brown’s concerns with respect to financial mismanagement of the CRL. However, ratepayers should not be punished with excessive rate rises. The solution is to deliver cost savings elsewhere by reducing the size and scope of Auckland Council.”

The Ratepayers’ Alliance is urging Mr. Brown to give voters security and commit to opposing future rate rises above CPI inflation. In the June quarter, inflation was 7.3%. The Bank of New Zealand forecasts inflation to fall to 3.7% in mid-2023.

© Scoop Media

