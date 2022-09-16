Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Hastings Youth Strategy Adopted

Friday, 16 September 2022, 5:28 pm
Press Release: Hastings District Council

Supporting and investing in the young people of Hastings district is the aim of a new Youth Strategy that sets out the vision and goals of local rangatahi.

Hastings councillors adopted the Ka hao te Rangatahi, Hastings Youth Strategy 2022-2027 at a full council meeting last week, the culmination of months of work on the part of Council officers and Hastings Youth Council members, with the support of some of the council’s elected members.

The strategy replaces an earlier one created in 2012 and sets a pathway to support the aspirations of local young people, aged between 12 and 24 years, and enhance their mana so they feel empowered to reach their full potential.

Youth council chair Lena Ormsby said it was a culmination of work that had been going on for some time, by both the current Youth Council and previous ones.

“We got feedback from hundreds of young people through a survey and workshops that helped us to develop this strategy, and I’m proud that it’s been driven by youth for youth. Genuine thought and effort, and sincere work has gone into it from all the young people involved.”

Hastings Mayor Sandra Hazlehurst said it was fantastic to have the strategy developed and completed, thought to be one of the first co-designed youth strategies in the country.

“This really is the voice of our young people and their aspirations that shine though the document.”

The strategy provides a framework to better engage young people in the future and strengthen Council services and programmes to better meet their needs.

It sets out five main goals and actions to achieve them: To enable young people to have positive connections and pathway opportunities, to have youth-friendly communities, to have a voice and participate in the community, to have diverse youth communities recognised and included, and to have a strong and connected youth sector.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Hastings District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Regal Mourning Marathon


The media coverage of the mourning process for Elizabeth II seems to be as endless as the lines of people waiting patiently to pay their respects. (The British are very good at standing in queues.) New Zealand’s official ten day mourning period ends on Monday, after the state funeral in Westminster Abbey. Yet then – a week later - the special one-off holiday on September 26 will invite us all back into the grief cycle once more...
More>>



 
 



National: Bishop Appointed Campaign Chair
The National Party’s 2023 campaign is taking shape with the selection of senior MP Chris Bishop as Campaign Chair for the next General Election, says National Party Leader Christopher Luxon... More>>



Grant Robertson: The New Zealand Economy – The Case For Optimism
There are a few quotes that I could use to sum up where the world is today in the bow wave of COVID, facing the effects of a war, and the spiralling cost of living. One stands out for me. In the midst of chaos there is always opportunity... More>>



Government: Investing In 1000 More Teachers And Student Learning Affected By COVID-19
The Government is continuing to invest in teachers and students, through a multi-million dollar package to boost teacher supply and provide extra support for young people whose learning has been disrupted by COVID-19... More>>


Government: Helping Small Businesses Get Paid On Time
The Government is adding to the support it has offered New Zealand’s small businesses by introducing new measures to help ensure they get paid on time. A Business Payment Practices disclosure regime is being established... More>>


Government: Honouring The Legacy Of Ken Douglas
Acting Minister for Workplace Relations and Safety Priyanca Radhakrishnan expressed her sadness and condolences at the passing of leading trade unionist Ken Douglas... More>>

Greens: James Shaw Re-elected As Co-leader Of Party
Members of the Green Party of Aotearoa New Zealand have re-elected James Shaw as Co-leader, alongside Marama Davidson. A total of 142 delegate votes were received, 138 of which voted for James... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 