Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Freshwater Elements Of ORC Plan To Be Re-notified At End Of Month

Friday, 16 September 2022, 5:33 pm
Press Release: Otago Regional Council

Otago Regional Council chair Andrew Noone is pleased that Council has approved the freshwater parts of

the proposed Regional Policy Statement, for renotification - following a recent High Court decision requiring

the pRPS to be separated into freshwater and non-freshwater parts.

The freshwater element of the pRPS will be re-notified at the end of the month for submissions.

The Council resolved on Thursday 15th September that only part of the pRPS related to freshwater,

and approved that those freshwater parts be re-notified.

“The High Court judgement provides clear direction on which [freshwater] provisions can form part of a freshwater

planning instrument (FPI),” says Mr Noone.

The pRPS is the cornerstone document for the council’s forthcoming Land and Water Regional Plan.

Mr Noone says despite the clarity of the judgement, it has not been a simple exercise to apply that direction to the

provisions in the RPS.

“Staff have been working through how to determine the freshwater parts, and this has resulted in a small number of

provisions and definitions in the RPS relating to freshwater.”

“Notably, Council have approved the inclusion of the objective expressing Te Mana o te Wai and the

associated policy setting out the decision-making priorities, as well as the long-term visions for the

FMUs [Freshwater Management Units] and rohe,” Mr Noone says.

He says the provisions which ORC considered did not meet the test set out by the High Court were considered

not to directly relate to the management of water quality and/or quantity.

“While the High Court decision was clear on what relates to freshwater, applying those criteria to the provisions

in the pRPS has been a challenging exercise,” he says.

The Freshwater Planning Instrument will now be notified on 30 September, with the submission period

closing on 28 November.

Background

The High Court heard the declaration in February and released its decision in July, which said ORC erred in

determining the whole RPS was a freshwater instrument, and set out how to determine what relates to freshwater.

The High Court determined that to be related to freshwater, a provision must directly relate to managing freshwater quality and quantity.

The High Court directed ORC to split the RPS into two parts; those that relate to freshwater and those that did not.

The provisions which do not relate to freshwater do not have to be notified again. A hearings panel has been appointed and will be provided with the non-freshwater parts, and will in due course issue a Minute. The panel will be made up of Ron Crosby (Chair), Allan Cubitt, Rauru Kirikiri and Bianca Sullivan.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Otago Regional Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Regal Mourning Marathon


The media coverage of the mourning process for Elizabeth II seems to be as endless as the lines of people waiting patiently to pay their respects. (The British are very good at standing in queues.) New Zealand’s official ten day mourning period ends on Monday, after the state funeral in Westminster Abbey. Yet then – a week later - the special one-off holiday on September 26 will invite us all back into the grief cycle once more...
More>>



 
 



National: Bishop Appointed Campaign Chair
The National Party’s 2023 campaign is taking shape with the selection of senior MP Chris Bishop as Campaign Chair for the next General Election, says National Party Leader Christopher Luxon... More>>



Grant Robertson: The New Zealand Economy – The Case For Optimism
There are a few quotes that I could use to sum up where the world is today in the bow wave of COVID, facing the effects of a war, and the spiralling cost of living. One stands out for me. In the midst of chaos there is always opportunity... More>>



Government: Investing In 1000 More Teachers And Student Learning Affected By COVID-19
The Government is continuing to invest in teachers and students, through a multi-million dollar package to boost teacher supply and provide extra support for young people whose learning has been disrupted by COVID-19... More>>


Government: Helping Small Businesses Get Paid On Time
The Government is adding to the support it has offered New Zealand’s small businesses by introducing new measures to help ensure they get paid on time. A Business Payment Practices disclosure regime is being established... More>>


Government: Honouring The Legacy Of Ken Douglas
Acting Minister for Workplace Relations and Safety Priyanca Radhakrishnan expressed her sadness and condolences at the passing of leading trade unionist Ken Douglas... More>>

Greens: James Shaw Re-elected As Co-leader Of Party
Members of the Green Party of Aotearoa New Zealand have re-elected James Shaw as Co-leader, alongside Marama Davidson. A total of 142 delegate votes were received, 138 of which voted for James... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 